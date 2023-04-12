A crash involving a minibus taxi yesterday morning claimed the lives of three people. The crash took place on the R300 highway, near Kuils River.

The taxi from Harare in Khayelitsha was on its way to Bellville when the incident occurred. The vehicle is believed to have lost control and rolled into a ditch. Thirteen people sustained minor to serious injuries.

According to ER24 spokesperson, Russel Meiring, the incident occurred after 9am. “This morning, three women were killed and thirteen others injured when the driver lost control of his taxi, causing it to roll off the R300 in Kuils River, Western Cape,” he says. SCENE: Taxi en route to Bellville. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/ African News Agency (ANA) “ER24 paramedics and other services arrived on the scene shortly after 9am to find a taxi on its side lying in a ditch. Several passengers were seen scattered around the vehicle.

“Medics assessed the patients and found thirteen adults had sustained minor to severe injuries. “The patients were treated and provided pain-relief medication before being transported to nearby hospitals for further care,” he said. He said the women were only found after a while.

“After a short time, the bodies of three women were found lying beneath the overturned taxi. “Unfortunately, the woman had already succumbed to their numerous injuries. “Nothing could be done for them, and they were declared dead.