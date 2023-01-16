A traditional homecoming celebration ceremony in Gugulethu turned into a nightmare over the weekend when shooters gatecrashed the event and shot and killed three mense, the Cape Argus reports. The celebration was to welcome back a young man who had undergone the month-long traditional Xhosa rite of passage into manhood.

SAPS spokesperson Andrè Traut said police responded to a mass murder on Saturday at 10.50pm in NY112 where three men were shot and killed by unknown gunmen. A fourth victim was shot and wounded and admitted to hospital for treatment, he added. Traut said two of the victims are aged 38 and 40, while the third’s age was still unknown.