Manenberg and Heideveld residents are fearing a race war and gang war following the brutal murder of three black gangsters. The mother of one of the victims believes the attack was not just gang-related, but racially motivated.

Mbongiseni Rikwe, 30, was with his friends when he was gunned down in Heideveld on Wednesday evening. Manenberg and Heideveld residents are fearing a race war and gang war following the brutal murder of three black gangsters. pic Leon knipe Rikwe’s mom Nosipho admits her son was a skollie, saying: “He was with friends, they were all killed, they would walk all over the area. They knew they were not supposed to come to this side. I don’t know why they would have done this. She adds, however: “He was a gangster and that is why they were killed.

“But there is a lot of racism in this area, the colour of your skin matters, we live in Tambo Village and they were killed in Heideveld.” Manenberg Community Policing Forum chair person Vernon Visagie fears revenge attacks. WORRIED: Vernon Visagie. He says: “The victims jumped the HLs and went over to the Josters, that is the reason for the shooting.

“We are very worried that there might be a flare-up and there will be a revenge. “The gangsters would go and make war in Manenberg and go hide in Heideveld, that is where they also hide their guns and ammunition. “They hide the guns in the bushes and when there is a war, they run to the bushes.”

ON PATROL: Police are investigating. Picture: Leon Knipe Visagie says he spoke to the police about searching the bushes close to the police station. He adds: “The deceased were from Tambo Village and that has the potential of a racial war, even though the shooting had nothing to do with their race. “We need to deal with this potential gang war, because there might be retaliation.”