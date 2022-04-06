Three young siblings have died in a tragic accident as they were coming home from church in the back of a bakkie.

Police say two sisters, aged five and 11, and their four-month-old baby brother died after their dad’s bakkie was allegedly hit by a drunk driver.

The parents took the baby and their eldest, a 14-year-old son, who survived to hospital for medical treatment.

Sadly, the infant later passed away.

The fatal smash happened in Belhar on Monday night.

According to the Belhar Lookout organisation, the three older siblings were sitting on the back of the bakkie, which had a canopy on.

The two little girls were killed instantly when they were flung from the vehicle after a Kia SUV allegedly crashed into them.

TRAGEDY: Bodies of siblings on Belhar field, bakkie in background. Picture: Leon Knipe

Police spokesman Captain FC van Wyk says they are investigating a case of culpable homicide: “The accident happened at about 7.50pm at the corners of Adam Tas and Stellenbosch Arterial, Belhar.

“According to reports, two vehicles were involved in an accident where two girls aged 11, five and a four-month-old baby boy died, and a 14-year-old (boy) taken to a nearby hospital.”

In the statement on Facebook, Belhar Lookout said that the accident was between a bakkie and a SUV.

“There is a possibility that there was a drunk driver involved. The bakkie was coming from Kuils River side and a black Kia from Elsies River side.

WRECKED: Kia at corner of Adam Tas. Picture: Leon Knipe

“The driver of the bakkie wanted to turn right into Adam Tas when the Kia hit the bakkie on the side.

“The parents were sitting in front of the bakkie with their baby.

“Three minors aged five, 11 and 14 were at the back of the bakkie which had a canopy on. On impact they were flung out of the bakkie and landed on the field.”

The statement said the baby was taken to Red Cross Children’s Hospital along with the 14-year-old, while their mother was rushed to Tygerberg Hospital.

“The five and 11-year-old minors died on the scene.

“They were on their way home from church when a possible drunk driver hit them on the side of the bakkie,” Belhar Lookout reported.

“Law enforcement must still determine if the robot was red or green and the speed of both vehicles.”

Family at the scene were too traumatised to speak.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

