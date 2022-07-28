Police have nabbed three suspects for vaccination fraud. It is alleged a Claremont woman paid the trio R3000 to get the Covid-19 vaccine on her behalf.

She apparently wanted to travel and needed a vaccination certificate. Police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut explains the three suspects were busted following a tip-off but says that the main culprit is still at large. The trio were arrested by members of the Provincial Commercial Crime Unit and made their first appearance at the Wynberg Magistrates’ Court yesterday.

Traut says: “Detectives received a tipoff that a 51-year-old female from Claremont approached two individuals, a 33-year-old female and a 43-year-old male, to arrange someone to receive the Covid-19 vaccination on her behalf, so that she can obtain the vaccination certificate which was required for travelling purposes. “A 43-year-old female who closely resembles the suspect was identified who then approached a Claremont retail pharmacy on 17 December 2021 and received the vaccination on the Government’s account. “An investigation into the circumstances of the fraud led to the arrest of the 51-year-old suspect and the two who assisted to arrange the recipient of vaccination, who was paid an amount of R3000 for her services.