A Gauteng dad and his two adult children have been arrested for the murder of his wife, following a family exorcism.
Police said the woman was found dead in the Evaton area and the father called cops on July 10.
“Upon arrival, the body of a woman was found mutilated. The suspects alleged that the victim was demon possessed and they were performing an exorcism procedure on her which required them to cut some part of her body.”
The three suspects – a 61-year-old man, his 24-year-old son and 26-year-old daughter – face charges of murder.