South Africa is at least three millionaires richer. Ithuba said one person woke up as a multimillionaire yesterday after bagging Tuesday night’s Powerball jackpot of almost R100 million.

The person won R99 983 308.10 in the July 19 draw. National lottery operator Ithuba said the winner played via the FNB banking app and opted to select their own numbers. They spent R150. CEO Charmaine Mabuza said that because the winner played on the FNB app, they would be notified via SMS and then contacted directly by FNB.

“The winner will then need to come through to the Ithuba offices to claim their winnings. “All winners of R50 000 and above are required to bring their proof of identity, their winning ticket or bank notification on their phone, as well as proof of banking details. “The winnings are then transferred to the player’s account within 48 hours.”

Meanwhile, Ithuba is also looking for the winner of the Powerball Plus jackpot who bagged almost R14 million. The draw took place on July 15. According to Ithuba, the player bought their ticket at Shoprite Checkers in Soweto, Gauteng.

The person spent R45 on a quick pick. Ithuba is also urging the Lotto Plus 1 winner from KwaZulu Natal to come forward. According to Ithuba, this person from draw number 2247, won an amount of R4.6m.