A Mitchells Plain man says he was wrongfully held for 29 days in a holding cell for a murder he did not commit. The 26-year-old Portlands resident, who asked not to be named for fear of being victimised by police, says he was locked up on May 16 for the murder of three men in Westridge the night before.

This despite being seen by members of the community far from the scene of the crime on the day of the murder. “I was lamming by the park near my house with my friends like I always do when the murder took place and I was nowhere near Westridge that night,” he insists. “The next day the cops came to arrest me and they kept me in the cells for almost a month. I came out June 14 without being charged for anything.

“When I was in the cells, they (cops) said there was an eyewitness that saw me in Westridge and they were waiting for them to come and identify me. “Eventually, the person came and they said it was not me so that is when the cops let me out.” After sitting in the Mitchells Plain SAPS’ cells for 29 days, the young man said he attempted to make a case at the police station, but is still awaiting a case number and an update on the investigation.

KWAAD: The 26-year-old Portlands resident was released on 14 June. File photo “I spent all that time just lamming in the cells, watching people come in and out while I was just told to wait. “When I eventually came out, I was supposed to go to court but they said the case is closed and said I must just go home.” Police spokesperson, Captain FC van Wyk, said his office was unable to provide details about the case and has encouraged the complainant to lay a charge.