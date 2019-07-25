The bail hearing for the alleged leader of the 28s gang accused of murdering Cape Flats businessman Hampshire “Hempie” Brown will be heard at the Blue Downs Magistrates’ Court this week.

After months of delays and appeals, the four-day bail hearing is set to shake up the gang world with revelations of police involvement in gang activity.

Alleged gang boss Elcardo Adams and former police officer Alfonso Cloete along with 12 others will return to court today as they stand accused of being behind the murder of Brown, the attempted murder of his son, Corne, and the murder of his aunt, Chevonne de Wet.

Hempie was shot in February 2018 after gunmen opened fire on him and his wife Wendy in the parking lot of their bottle store in Kleinvlei.

The couple owned Hempie’s Bottle Store and Club Wendy’s in Kleinvlei.

TARGETED: Hempie’s wife and club owner, Wendy

The killers first shot at Brown’s bulletproofed car, they then targeted Wendy in her car, but as Brown moved to block them, bullets hit his windscreen and he was shot.

He later died in hospital.

A year later, Corne escaped death twice while coming under fire at Cavallier Mall in Blue Downs and at the Galaxy nightclub in Rylands.

Corne’s uncle, Johan Brown, who was with him, was shot twice in the head and also survived.

According to the indictment, the group of skollies from Bishop Lavis, Blue Downs and Parow are set to face 60 charges which include murder, attempted murder, robbery and gun-related crimes.

