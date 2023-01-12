A 28-year-old call centre agent has become the first multimillionaire for 2023 after bagging almost R73 million in the Powerball jackpot. And unlike jackpot winners in the past, this winner plans on retiring.

According to Ithuba, she is one of their youngest winners. She told Ithuba she joined the insurance industry through a leadership programme in 2013 but always wanted to pursue a career in law. She said she planned on upgrading her lifestyle to the best of the soft life.

“I will definitely be buying a car that is more aligned with my new life, and I will be buying a house for me and my family. I also look forward to living a fancy lifestyle.” The woman said she and her family have always wanted to travel to France and other European countries. She has a mom and two siblings and was raised in Limpopo.