South Africa could face up to 27 days of load shedding in September if unplanned breakdowns go up to 16 000MW in power loss as Eskom prepares to conduct maintenance that could not be done during the winter months. The power utility presented its anticipated power system performance for the coming 12 months to Parliament’s joint portfolio committee on public enterprises and mineral resources and energy on Wednesday.

According to Business Report, Eskom’s general manager system operator Isabel Fick presented three scenarios which would determine the level and severity of load shedding from this month. Fick said Eskom was assuming it will have 13 000MW of unavailable capacity throughout the year in its base case scenario, with 2 200MW of emergency operating reserves within its generating capacity. However, she said unplanned outages could expand up to 16 000MW in the worst-case scenario.

The plan as a whole was fraught with uncertainty, but the system could face more load shedding stages in the event of outage slips and unexpected industrial action, she said. “If we do operate within the base case, we are not expecting any days of load shedding [in September],” Fick said. “However, if we do operate within the base case plus 1 500MW, we do expect 19 days of stage 2 load shedding.

“And the same goes for base case plus 3 000MW, we expect 27 days of load shedding.” She added: “The success of the plan relies on sufficient diesel to support the power system during periods of high unplanned capability loss factor. “Without sufficient diesel to power the 3 000MW of open cycle gas turbines, three additional stages of load shedding could be added to the scenarios shown below.”