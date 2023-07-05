Almost three out of every 10 police cars meant to help cop fight crime in the Western Cape, Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, are out of service or currently not functioning. This was revealed by Police Minister Bheki Cele in a Parliamentary response to the DA, where he revealed that up to 26% of vehicles assigned for visible policing and 23% of detective’s vehicles, were off the road.

The DA has slammed Cele, questioning how crime could be fought without cars, reports IOL. Cele said in KZN, Gauteng and the Western Cape, the percentage of vehicles off the road stood at 26.87%, 22.06%, and 17.26% respectively, while the number of non-operational vehicles belonging to the detectives’ branches was 19.55%, 14.15% and 12.77% as of May 31. In delivering the last quarter’s crime statistics, Cele said 6200 people had been killed in the country, with KZN making up 1589 murders followed by Gauteng with 1556 and the Western Cape at 872.