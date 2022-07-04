Close to 200 people have been left homeless after a fire ripped through an informal settlement in Grabouw that also caused heavy damage to two businesses. Disaster Management spokesperson Wilfred Solomons-Johannes said the fire began just before 2pm on Saturday near the Grabouw Water Treatment facility on Keerom Street, razing 66 shacks at the nearby informal settlement, Waterworks.

He said 15 000 fruit bins were on fire, driven by strong winds. He said three water pumps and two digger loaders were deployed to the scene while no fatalities were reported. “The landowners from surrounding farms under Greater Overberg FPA also assisted in the veld and informal settlement areas to prevent the spread to settlements.”