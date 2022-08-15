Five years after Manenberg ouma Ayesha Ismail was killed during a gang war, her shooter was finally sentenced and will spend the next 20 years behind bars. The sentence was handed down on Friday by the Wynberg Magistrates’ Court, thanks to detectives at Manenberg SAPS.

On 13 October 2017, the 52-year-old, affectionately known as Oemie, was shot while standing in her doorway in Letaba Street, after Desmond Leeroy Williams, an alleged member of the Hard Livings gang, fired a hail of bullets in her direction. Her fearful family told the Daily Voice that they were at a nearby shop when the shots rang out and ran home to find that she was shot. At the time the Hard Livings and Americans gang were embroiled in a bloody turf war which also resulted in the shooting of a neighbourhood watch patroller.

SCENE: Oemie was shot dead in Letaba Street Police spokesperson, Sergeant Wesley Twigg, says during the trial it was proven beyond a reasonable doubt that Williams was the shooter. “He pulled the trigger and fired that fatal shot with the firearm that he had in his hands. This was proven without a doubt that the weapon he had in his hands killed her instantly. “The victim was caught in crossfire and Manenberg SAPS detectives worked with the community providing the evidence needed to successfully prosecute and convict Desmond Williams of murder and sending him to prison for 20 years direct imprisonment.”