Twenty more people have been left homeless in Jacaranda Avenue, Uitsig after a fire swept through five Wendy houses in the early hours of Monday. This comes after 11 mense have been left displaced in Arnold Street, also in Uitsig, due to a blaze on Saturday.

Letichia Rogers says the fire started at her Wendy huis. She was asleep when her boyfriend woke her up just before 4am. “I am unsure how the fire started because ek het my kers dood geblaas. My boyfriend wanted to go pee and he discovered a huge flame in front of our door, it seemed as if someone threw petrol on our place the way the fire was.

“My place previously burned but not like this, we lost everything,” Letichia adds. SCENE: Jacaranda Avenue. “The previous fire was also at our door, this is the fourth fire but this one took everything.” The families say they have nowhere to go and niks to eat and already bought the children’s school supplies with their Sassa geld but everything burned.

Neighbour Angelique Petersen says her Wendy house also got affected by the blaze. She has no choice but to move in with her mom in a council flat. “I just heard someone shout, ‘dit brand’ when I got to the window the fire was already by my door. I couldn’t do anything except wake up my two kids and run out,” Angelique adds. Although nobody got hurt during the fire, one of the dogs on the premises burned to death, leaving behind its puppies.

The City’s fire and rescue service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse says the cause of the fire is unknown. “The City’s fire and rescue service received the emergency call at 3.45am of structures burning on Monday,” he adds. “Crews from Goodwood and Belhar was on scene. Four informal structures were destroyed and one person suffered from smoke inhalation.