A stylist from Ottery has turned her sadness into happiness by throwing a pamper party for golden oldies from Mitchells Plain. Roxanne Abrahams, 33, the owner of Hair by Roxiffoxie, treated 20 elderly ladies in Rocklands yesterday, on the 20th anniversary of her mother’s death. Roxanne decided that this year would be a good time to use her craft, while also remembering her mother.

Roxanne says: “Every year I do a Christmas party at an orphanage, but this year I decided to change it up. OWNER: Roxanne Abrahams. Picture: Byron Lukas “This is a memorial in aid of my mom and instead of being sad, I wanted to do something uplifting.” The excited oumas were treated to a wash and blow, hand and foot massages, and even had their nails done.

Beatrice Leng, who received a blowout, said it was an excellent way to end the year. Beatrice told the Daily Voice: “Being treated by the youngsters makes me feel like one of them. I was excited when I was told about this. I’m thankful for them, this is my Christmas and New Year's box.” Maria George who received a lekker foot rub from one of the volunteers said she enjoyed getting spoilt.