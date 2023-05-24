The body of an unidentified man was found on the beach at the notorious ‘S bend’ in Mitchells Plain. According to an eyewitness, a group of more than 20 men in a taxi stopped on Lukkanon Drive and plucked a man out of the van on Monday.

He claims the group dragged the victim to the toilets where they apparently beat him up. “I could hear him scream ‘eina’ ... I ran towards the fishermen because I was scared they would see me if they came out. “I turned around and saw the man run towards the beach where he fell.

“The guys came after him and hit him with a concrete slab.” BLOODY MESS: Toilet. The witness said that the group sped away in the taxi. At the scene, blood splatters could be seen in the toilet cubicles and a bloody trail led to the beach where the body was found.

Anglers told the Daily Voice that the beloved fishing spot has become a hot spot for crime. The body of an unidentified man was found on the beach at the notorious "S bend" in Mitchells Plain. Pictures: Leon Knipe Chairperson of the Cape Flats Safety Forum, Abie Isaacs, said that they’ve been raising the issue of safety on the beach with the City Of Cape Town for some time. “We spoke about lights, CCTV cameras, we raised the issue around our fishermen’s safety, but here we are, still waiting, while more bodies are being found.”