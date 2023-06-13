Two suspected drug delivery men who tried to smokkel a stash worth R100 000 into Manenberg, are behind bars thanks to wakker cops. Manenberg station commander Sanele Zama says the weekend got off to a rough start for the duo, who were found literally sitting on their stash.

“The Manenberg SAPS integrated crime prevention operation along with Metro Police arrested two males with R100 000 worth of mandrax and tik,” he explains. SEIZED: Mandrax and tik found on duo in Manenberg. Picture supplied “On Friday at 9.40am, two males, aged 38 and 41 years old, were arrested for the possession of drugs. “Metro Police officers deployed in the precinct to combat gang violence patrolled the outskirts of the precinct and as they were doing stop and searches along Govan Mbeki Road, when they spotted a white Toyota Corolla.”

Zama says when the occupants saw the officers they tried accelerating to evade arrest. “The highly-trained officers pulled the vehicle over at the corner of Duinefontein and Govan Mbeki roads. “The two males sat in the vehicle as a routine vehicle check was conducted.

“The driver was first reluctant to get out of the vehicle, but was given no choice but to get out of the vehicle. This is where the officers found the consignment of drugs,” he adds “The 38-year-old male driver literally sat on the drugs.” The pair were arrested and officers found 1 092 mandrax tablets and a bag of uncut tik, Zama explains.