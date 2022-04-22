Cops have nabbed two suspects after a robbery at a Pep store in Kraaifontein on Thursday.

It is understood the skelms were caught after an employee at the Bloch Centre Pep branch managed to press the alarm panic button to alert their security company.

A witness told the Daily Voice: “Thieves have targeted this store a lot because they think this store makes a lot of money.

“But today their luck ran out. The one came into the store with a gun but luckily one staff member could push the panic button before they could be robbed.

“I take my hat off to SJC Security who responded lightning fast and caught two of the four skelms.”

A spokesperson from SJC Security says: “We received info along with SAPS that their getaway car was spotted at Bloekombos Circle.

“Two of the robbers were caught and two more escaped by running away on foot.

“SJC Tactical Response took the vehicle back to the store where the security guard who works on the premises positively identified it.”

The vehicle has been impounded by police.

Police spokesman Sergeant Wesley Twigg says: “This office can confirm that two adult males were arrested for an attempted business robbery at a retail store in Kraaifontein today at about 12.30pm. The investigation into the matter continues.”

