A Mitchells Plain mother is pleading for youngsters to change their lives and turn away from gangsterism after the death of her 27-year-old son on Monday night.

Geraldine Manuel said her son Peter was shot and killed in a house in Guava Street in Lost City at about 9.30pm by two unknown men.

The 53-year-old homeowner was also killed and two others injured in the same shooting.

“They must turn away from this gangster life, change their lives and change to Jesus,” she says.

“Peter must be an example for them, he was a child of God that turned to gangs and now this happened to him.”

The mother added: “Peter was lying behind the door opposite the toilet where the homeowner (known only as Pang) was lying.

“The other two were in the other room, they’re both in hospital and the homeowner is dead.

“When I came into the house before the police, Peter asked me to help him so we picked him up and carried him to the car.

“We drove to the day hospital but he died in front of the gate, it was close to 11pm.

“Peter had three shots in his chest and his right leg was almost off because they shot him a lot of times in the knee.”

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi confirmed the incident and said no arrests have been made, while two counts of murder and two attempted murder charges are being investigated.

