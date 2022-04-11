Cops are investigating a shooting incident in Mandela Park which left two people dead and three others wounded.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg says Harare Police are investigating murder and attempted murder cases.

“The circumstances surrounding a shooting incident Friday at about 11.10pm in Mandela Park, Harare, Khayelitsha, where two males, aged 30 and 37, were shot and fatally wounded and a 30-year-old female and two males, 28 and 30, shot and wounded are under investigation.

“Harare Police were called to the crime scene where they found the victims with gunshot wounds to their bodies,” he adds.

“The two males were declared deceased on the scene by paramedics.

“The other victims were taken to a medical facility for medical treatment.

“The suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested.”

The double murder happened in the same precinct where five people were killed in Endlovini and another six were shot in Nkanini informal settlements in the same week.

Thando Shuba, 35, was arrested six days after the March 20 massacre which left four males and two females dead.

The six victims were sitting in the shade next to a hokkie along Lindela Road on Sunday afternoon when three unknown gunmen opened fire on them.

Four died at the scene, another who tried to run away from the bullets was shot metres away, while the sixth victim died in hospital.

Anyone with any information about this shooting incident can contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

[email protected]