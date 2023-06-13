The soccer fraternity is reeling after the double murder of a well-known coach and a taxi owner during a soccer match in Khayelitsha. Tributes have been pouring in for coach Michael “Mike” Lukhubeni and Mark “Coach Markie” Roberts, who were shot and killed on Sunday.

The two men affiliated to Tottenham and Manenberg LFA were gunned down after 5.30pm, during the Coca-Cola Cup tournament that took place at the soccer stadium in Site C. PROBING: Police at Khayelitsha stadium Lukhubeni, a former Chippa United and Royal AM coach, was a prominent figure in South African and Western Cape football. He worked with several clubs in the Cape region and won the ABC Motsepe League. Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said that Lingelethu West police are investigating a double murder.

“Two males, 37 and 46, were shot and fatally wounded. According to reports, the victims were approached by unknown gunmen who shot them. WIDELY PRAISED: Michael ‘Coach Mike’ Lukhubeni, 46 “They sustained gunshot wounds to their heads and were declared deceased on the scene by paramedics,” Twigg explained. He said that the motive for the attack is yet to be determined.

“The suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested,” Twigg added. One of Lukhubeni’s former players, Zaahir Witbooi, was left devastated by the murders, and said “Coach Mike” was a good man. “We are all shocked. I remember meeting Coach Mike when he signed me to Steenberg United International First division from Orlando Pirates. I got injured during training that left me on the bench for a while, and Coach Mike still made sure I was being looked after.

“This type of gesture spoke volumes, because even when I was not playing, he fought for me to be compensated,” he said. INVESTED IN LOCAL FOOTY: Mark ‘Coach Markie’ Roberts Safa Cape Town confirmed the shootings but believe neither was not related to football matters. “We are devastated to have heard what transpired, which was immediately attended to by Safa Cape Town vice-president, Nomonde Ndyoko,” a statement read.

Bennett Bailey, the association’s president, also conveyed his condolences. “Violence has absolutely no place in football, and we condemn this in the strongest form,” Bailey says. “It is important that our players, staff and supporters feel completely and entirely safe at our venues and we will work with all stakeholders to do our absolute best to ensure the safety of all.”