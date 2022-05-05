A Pep store in Kraaifontein was robbed by a gang of six men yesterday. According to Daily Voice sources, a Pep was also robbed in Retreat earlier in the day, and indications are that the two incidents might be connected as in both incidents a group of six escaped in a white car.

Yesterday afternoon, the Pep Store in Brighton Square in Kraaifontein was attacked. A car guard who was outside at the time tells the Daily Voice: “They were a lot of guys who robbed the store at about 1pm. “It happened very quickly, they took cellphones and money and fled in a white VW Polo.

“The police were quickly on the scene after the security guards alerted them.” Police spokesman, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, confirms the incident and says: “According to reports, six men entered a local retail store in Brighton Road in Kraaifontein on Wednesday at around 12.50pm. “Two of the armed men threatened the staff and demanded cash. They tied the staff and fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash and valuables and are yet to be arrested.

“No shots were fired and no one sustained injuries. Kraaifontein police are investigating a case of business robbery.” According to a well-placed source, the Pep store in Retreat was also robbed yesterday morning. “The source said it was also a gang of six robbers who fled in a white car and believed the two incidents are connected.