A young woman and her friend have died in a horrific fire which the family says was started by a known suspect. Siphe Bobo, 21, was at home when her pals including the other victim Intle Mfundisi, 25, went to get her in Site C, Khayelitsha.

Her mom Paulina Bobo, 61, tells the Daily Voice: “She was sleeping at home when they came to get my child. “They said they were going to drink at a place which Intle was keeping for a person who is in the Eastern Cape. VICTIM: Siphe Bobo, 21, killed in the fire “Siphe really wanted to take her sister with her but she refused. They usually went together but on that day only one of my daughters went to the shack.

“I didn’t think much of it because I know them and that they were all friends.” The heartbroken mom explains that around 2am, she was told that there was a fire in the BT-Section where Siphe was drinking with her friends. Paulina says she heard that the person who started the fire was one of the people who came to fetch her daughter.