A young woman and her friend have died in a horrific fire which the family says was started by a known suspect.
Siphe Bobo, 21, was at home when her pals including the other victim Intle Mfundisi, 25, went to get her in Site C, Khayelitsha.
Her mom Paulina Bobo, 61, tells the Daily Voice: “She was sleeping at home when they came to get my child.
“They said they were going to drink at a place which Intle was keeping for a person who is in the Eastern Cape.
“Siphe really wanted to take her sister with her but she refused. They usually went together but on that day only one of my daughters went to the shack.
“I didn’t think much of it because I know them and that they were all friends.”
The heartbroken mom explains that around 2am, she was told that there was a fire in the BT-Section where Siphe was drinking with her friends.
Paulina says she heard that the person who started the fire was one of the people who came to fetch her daughter.
“I’m not sure if there was an argument but the suspect allegedly locked the door of the shack from outside with a wire.
“People around the shack say they could smell petrol and then there was a fire, the only survivor got out the window, and my daughter and her friend died in the shack.”
Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk says: “Khayelitsha Police are investigating an inquest after a shack fire on Monday in BT Section, Site C, Khayelitsha. Two persons died in this incident. Investigation still continues.”