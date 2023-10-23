Only two members of the Parkwood mob accused of killing Bolt driver Abongile Mafalala plan to plead guilty. This was revealed at the Western Cape High Court on Friday as the group returned for plea negotiations.

The group faces a slew of charges after beating to death the 30-year-old driver from Dunoon in May 2022 amid false accusations that he was trying to kidnap two meisies. He was in the area to drop a customer. According to the indictment, Nathan Leeman, Yuven Nuwat, Bradley Murphy, Carlton Williams, Ashwin Tifflon, Zharney Johnson, Antonio Bailey, Ivan Ruiters, Remano Witbooi, Cheslyn Spannenberg, Jaydon Felix and a minor who cannot be named could face life in prison if found guilty of murder. The documents reveal that Leeman started the initial attack and instigated the violence, and that Leeman allegedly instructed Nuwat to tell other residents that he had found the person kidnapping children in Parkwood.

The State alleges that after Nuwat left, Leeman started assaulting Mafalala and as the mob arrived they all joined in on the assault using poles, spades and other unknown objects. The mob also stole Mafalala’s shoes, cellphone, car amplifier, wheels and car battery. He died as a result of blunt force trauma to the head.

While the entire mob faces charges of murder and robbery, Leeman and Nuwat are also charged with contravening the Riotous Assemblies Act, while Bailey is also facing a charge of malicious damage to property for setting Mafalala’s vehicle on fire. During the hearing on Friday, it was revealed that some of the main accused had not yet made any offers to the State, while Spannenberg and the minor have. Spannenberg only faces a robbery charge.