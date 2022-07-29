The family of murdered Gift of the Givers volunteer, Ameerodien Noordien, will have to wait two more months for his killers to be sentenced. This was revealed at the Western Cape High Court on Thursday where disappointed family and friends of the teen were told that after months of waiting, probation officers have yet to complete their reports.

Ameerodien’s father, Alwie, told the Daily Voice: “I am disappointed because we are waiting so long. It’s almost four years and we want closure. Every day his siblings still speak about him.” Ameerodien was killed in October 2018 during a gang war between the Americans and Ghetto Kidz gangs. His death sparked cries for police intervention and, within days, Police Minister Bheki Cele deployed his Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) in the area, and Adrian Carelse and Raydin Lekuta were busted.

STALL: Adrian Carelse. Picture supplied It was revealed that Ameerodien was killed merely because he lived on Ghetto Kids turf. The duo were charged with murder, attempted murder and firearm-related charges. But they were only found guilty of Ameerodien’s murder and the attempted murder of another resident, Riedewaan Samuels, 20.