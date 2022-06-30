A Mitchells Plain community says two men are to blame for a fire that destroyed a Wendy house and a formal home during the early hours of on Wednesday morning. Sadiq Hendricks said he was sleeping in his Wendy house in front of his mother’s house at 22 Hurricane Street when he was awoken by an intense heat just after 6am.

“I just felt this heat by my head and when I woke up, the place was full of smoke. I got up and kicked my door open and just ran out without taking anything else,” he says. “As I turned around, I saw the fire was all over my house and the Wendy next door where my sister with her two sons stays but luckily they were inside getting ready for school.” GUTTED: Sadiq, 44 The 44-year-old said neighbours told him two men were seen running away from the flames and explained that the unidentified manne threw something at the two hokkies before they left the area.

“I have no idea why people would want to burn our houses down because none of us are involved with anything bad here in the area. My hand and hair was burnt a bit but I am OK, just now I have lost all my stuff and must start over at 44 years old.” While both hokkies burnt to the ground, the bathroom in the main house was destroyed as the window faced directly toward the two houses in front. Residents and Sadiq did their best to control the fire before fire and rescue services arrived at 6.30am.