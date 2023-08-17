Tears of disbelief flowed in Delft on Wednesday when a young dad was mercilessly shot and killed while on his way to work. The hartseer family of Charlton Rubain, 33, say they are still in shock following the shooting in Heuningbos Crescent where he died just metres from his home.

A relative, who asked not to be named, says they were called to the scene shortly after 7am where Charlton’s lifeless body was found. SENSELESS MURDER: Charlton Rubain’s body near his home. Picture: Leon Knipe “We don’t know what led up to this but Charlton just left home and was walking to the taxi rank. He works for a courier company and was going to take a taxi to work. “He has a two-year-old son and we don’t know why they would just shoot him knowing he is going to work. We are still in shock, we can’t understand what has happened here.

“Charlton was a friendly person who never caused trouble. He was always just at work or at home. He would just chill and on weekends he went to visit his son. “It feels unfair that he had to die like this,” the 38-year-old relative says. Police spokesperson, Sergeant Wesley Twigg, confirms the incident and says: “The circumstances surrounding a shooting in Heuningbos Street, Roosendal at about 7am where a 33-year-old man was shot and fatally wounded are under investigation.

“Delft police attended the crime scene where they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the head. “The victim was declared deceased on the scene by paramedics. “The motive for the attack is unknown.”

In an unrelated case also in Delft on Wednesday, Twigg says the body of an unknown man was found on a field in Delft South at about 6.50am. SHOCK: Unknown man found with wounds to his head in Delft South. Picture: Leon Knipe According to a bystander, the “back of the man’s head was shot away, you could see his skull”. Delft police have opened murder dockets in both cases.