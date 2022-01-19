Two men were found lying dead on a field near Stock Road in Heinz Park on Monday morning.

Simone Canhe said her brother Regan Richard, 29, and friend Deon Olifant, 17, were last seen leaving home at 3am on Monday and she did not hear from them until she was told they were found dead just after 7am.

“Regan and Deon smoked a pyp here at home and then they left to go buy another one but they also left with a bakkie food because they still had to eat supper,” she says.

“They were supposed to just go around the corner to the mert but they found them there on a field by the Stock Road station.

“Regan’s body was in the bush and Deon was in a gat on the field lying next to a dead dog.

“Both of them were shot in the back of the head while Regan had a swollen eye with blood on his face and Deon had burn marks on his arms and lips.”

FOUND: On a field near Stock Road station

The 34-year-old added the deceased were not gangsters and could have been victims of mistaken identity.

Tania Claasen, Regan’s girlfriend, says: “They would just skarrel here in the area for money or work.

“Our whole family does that so I do not why the gangsters would think they are involved with other stuff.

“Deon’s whole family is dead and he was staying here by us for over a year after coming from Samora Machel.

“We do not know if he has anybody that can now arrange a funeral for him.”

MOURN: Simone Canhe and Tania Claasen

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk confirmed two murder cases have been opened at Philippi East Police Station with no arrests yet.

Anybody with information about Deon’s family can contact Connie Rocks on 074 504 7541.

[email protected]