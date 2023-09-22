Bonteheuwel residents got a groot skrik on Thursday after two men were gunned down in a suspected gang hit. WhatsApp crime groups were flooded with videos of the scene where the ouens were killed in the early hours of the morning on the corners of Juniper Street and Jakkalsvlei Avenue.

In the videos, the duo can be seen covered in blood as both of them were lying on their back, opposite each other. According to Daily Voice sources, the two men have been identified as Randal Morne and “Keano”, who is believed to be his neighbour. MAN KILLED Ward councillor Angus McKenzie said: “It would strongly appear to be a gang-related shooting.”

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk has confirmed that SAPS are investigating. “Bishop Lavis police responded to a complaint in the early hours of Thursday. “Upon their arrival near the corners of Juniper Street and Jakkalsvlei Avenue at around 3.52am, they found the bodies of two unknown males who sustained gunshot wounds,” he explained. “The victims were declared deceased on the scene.”

According to Van Wyk, the motive behind the shootings is still unknown. “The unknown suspects who fled the scene are yet to be arrested. The motive is unknown,” he added. A resident, who asked to remain anonymous, says that the area is situated between the Americans and the Bad Boys.