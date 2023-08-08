Two people have been killed and three injured as the violent seven-day taxi strike intensifies. Several shops have also been looted while motorists and buses continue to be targeted.

One man was shot and killed after a motorist opened fire on a group who barricaded the Airport Approach Road on Monday morning. Provincial police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said: “An individual was shot dead and three others injured after a motorist was pelted with stones on Airport Approach. “The driver responded to the attack by firing several shots. As a result, a death and three injuries were recorded.”

Potelwa confirmed that murder and attempted murder cases are being investigated while the identity of the deceased is yet to be determined. Meanwhile, a 28-year-old man was also gunned down near Borcherds Quarry on Monday. SAPS spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said Nyanga police responded to the scene close to the N2 highway.

“Upon their arrival, they found the body of a 28-year-old male who sustained multiple gunshot wounds,” he explained. “The victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. The unknown suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested.” Swartbooi said the motive for the killing is believed to be taxi related.

SCENE: Man killed on Airport Approach Road The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) has once again distanced itself from the violence, stating: “It is with great sorrow and regret that we take notice of the violence and destruction of property and the loss of life that occurred over the last few days. “We are especially aggrieved by the perception of the public that we are lawless. This perception is being fuelled by protesters and not members of our organisation. “We call on members to conduct themselves in a peaceful and lawful manner...”

A klomp bus commuters were left stranded once again as Golden Arrow Bus Services couldn’t operate in certain areas across the city. Spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer said: “Unfortunately our staff transport is struggling to reach drivers and our peak service is therefore projected to be limited. “We must, unfortunately, advise passengers to make alternative arrangements if at all possible as we are not able to operate a full service and cannot yet predict what will be possible.”

Schooling has also been disrupted as up to 27 schools across the Kaap had to either remain closed or dismiss learners early. MEC for Education, David Maynier, claimed that the strike prevented 456 020 learners and 17 449 staff members from getting to school on Monday. “This is a significant increase from the 287 000 learners and 9 500 staff members who were absent on Friday, and is a devastating loss of teaching and learning time that our children simply cannot afford,” he said in a statement.

The City of Cape Town stated that several roads were closed as protest action was reported on the N2 and R300, as well as in Philippi, Lansdowne and Hout Bay. Four vehicles were torched in Mew Way and Japhta K Masemola Road, while law enforcement came under fire at Nyanga terminus and in Kraaifontein. Pictures and videos of alleged looting at Westgate, Watergate and Vangate Malls and Kraaifontein were shared on social media.