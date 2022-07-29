A shooting which left two people dead at Nyanga Terminus has people worried about their safety. Residents say they are concerned that Wednesday afternoon’s incident may bring back a taxi war like a year ago when scores of innocent people were killed and injured.

But CATA’s spokesman Mandla Hermanus said the shooting at the transport hub has nothing to do with taxis. “We don’t know who the victims are and we know that they are not our drivers or owners.” The double murder happened in full view of commuters and hawkers.

A hawker who refused to be named says: “I just heard the shots fired, but I didn’t see anyone. It becomes difficult to speak on these matters because we don’t know why the victims were attacked and we can’t put our lives in danger. “I am just worried that this might be the start of a taxi war. This is very scary, we are left shaken and we are now going to be in constant fear of being at the Terminus.” Police spokesman Colonel André Traut says no one has been arrested.