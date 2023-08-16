Two innocent people were hospitalised after being wounded in drive-by shootings as heartless skollies in a car randomly opened fire in Manenberg on Tuesday. One of the victims was shot in the head and is fighting for his life in hospital.

According to a source, the gunmen were in a blue Hyundai vehicle. They shot and injured a mother, who was talking to her friends, and another innocent man who had stepped out of his house after 9am. Critically wounded: Rafeeq Geswindt, 23. Picture: Leon Knipe A relative of the injured mom Shanelle September, 33, explained that the mom was shot in the leg in Scheldt Walk. “She has four children and is known in the community for braiding hair. We don’t know what led up to the shooting but they took her to hospital,” said the relative, who asked not to be named out of fear for her safety.

Meanwhile, the mother of Rafeeq Geswindt, 23, said he is in a critical condition after being shot in the head while leaving his home. “He just stepped outside and was hit by a bullet. He was rushed to Groote Schuur Hospital where they told me the bullet went straight through and the swelling is bad,” the mom explains. “All we can do now is pray but I can’t even say how I am feeling; to know they just started shooting at anyone.”