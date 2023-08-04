A Bonteheuwel man was shot dead early on Thursday morning in what is believed to be a hit. Mustaqeem Bredenkamp, 38, was shot several times in Kersboom Street. When the Daily Voice contacted the family on Thursday, they weren’t ready to comment.

Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said that the shooting may have been gang-related and is being investigated. “The incident happened this morning at about 5.50am at Kersboom Street, Bonteheuwel where unknown gunmen shot and killed a 38-year-old man,” he said. “Bishop Lavis Saps has opened a murder docket for further investigation. The possibility that the incident is gang-related forms part of the investigation.”

In an unrelated incident in Kraaifontein, a man died after he was shot during load shedding. Residents claim Cameron Maarman, 33, was not a gangster, but used drugs. He was walking in Graymaure Street, Scottsville when he was hit by unknown gunmen. He was rushed to hospital where he later died.

Zenobia Cloete, 40, said Cameron was like a son to her: “He used to call me ‘ma’. I was like a mother to him after his own mother passed away. He was always very helpful and would go to the shops for the people in the road. “He was also very smart and had lots of degrees, although he did not work. (at the time of his murder. We are all very shocked by this,” she says.” Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said cops are investigating the murder.