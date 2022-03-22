Two Mitchells Plain families lost their homes in a fire on Sunday, leaving them with nothing.

The blaze broke out in a Wendy house and spread to the main house at 87 Mongoose Mitchells Village in Tafelsig around 1am.

The residents believe the fire was an arson attack that happened while they were asleep.

Jaimie Petersen, 22, says: “Someone threw an object onto our property and it landed between the main house and my brother’s Wendy house and the fire spread fast.

ASSIST: Jaimie Petersen, 22. Picture: Venecia America

“I was asleep and my mom was struggling to wake me while my room was burning.

“I saw the flames and managed to get us all out safely.

“We don't know who did this; some say it was a flare that landed in our yard.”

Jaimie says the home is privately owned by her mother Charmaine Petersen, 59.

Now, six adults and five children have been left homeless.

“Washiela Harris is our ward councillor, we have informed her as well and she didn’t come out here to see the wreckage or anything.”

When the Daily Voice asked Harris for a response, she said:

“The fire official informed the residents that they need to wait for the fire report, then go to Sassa and if it is a rental property, they need to go to the housing office.

“My office follows up with the officials if City processes were followed.”

GUTTED: Remains of the homes after the fire spread to the main house in Tafelsig

A local church pastor, Kyle Appolis, and his members have offered to assist the family with clearing up the damaged property.

“We reached out when we saw Jaimie sitting outside looking helpless,” he says.

The City’s Fire and Rescue Department spokesman Jermaine Carelse says: “One wood and iron structure was destroyed and a single formal dwelling damaged by fire.”

If you would like to assist, call Jaimie on 084 750 7680.

[email protected]