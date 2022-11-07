The first earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 4.6 was recorded near Dundee on Saturday at 2.30pm.

KwaZulu-Natal experienced two earthquakes one after another this weekend.

The second earthquake, at 3.9, was recorded on Sunday.

The Council for Geoscience (CGS) confirmed both earthquakes, saying the quakes did not occur along the same geological structure (fault line), but might be interrelated on a much more regional scale.

The CGS assured the public that there was no cause for panic, explaining that a team of technical experts have been analysing the preliminary epicentre locations and magnitudes.