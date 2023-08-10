Police are investigating a double murder after two men were shot dead during load shedding in Belhar on Sunday. Vernon “Kakies” Jenner, 26, and Jason, aka Weekend, were shot after 12am at the infamous palletjies in Batavia Drive. It is alleged they were guards for a drug mert in the area.

Vernon’s family told the Daily Voice that he was not a gangster but did tuinwerk in Old Belhar. His hartseer aunt Anna Jenner, 55, said she heard several gunshots being fired but did not know it was her nephew who was targeted. KILLED: Vernon Jenner, 26 “We were already in bed. I was playing games when I heard the gunshots. After the gunshots went off my children’s father came running into my room telling me to come to the palletjies, Vernon is lying there... he was shot,” she explained.

“When we got there, he was already gone. I went to Weekend and he had a lollipop in his mouth, but his eyes were closed. They called him, but he didn’t respond. We don’t know where Vernon went but we assume he went to buy him drugs because he was a drug addict.” Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi confirmed the shooting. The motive for the attack is under investigation. “Belhar police responded to a complaint on Sunday, 6 August, at around 12.15am. Upon arrival in Batavia Drive, they found the bodies of two males who sustained gunshot wounds. The victims were declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel,” he said.