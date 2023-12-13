Police have arrested suspects for dealing in drugs in separate incidents in Athlone. The seven will make their first court appearance tomorrow.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi explains the busts were made on Monday after cops received tip-offs. Swartbooi says: “SAPS members attached to the Provincial Public Order Police operationalised the information at their disposal and tactically approached an identified address in Aiden Street at about 1pm. “The members entered the premises and ensued with a search of the premises and its occupants.

“Their persistence was rewarded when they recovered a consignment of drugs and an undisclosed amount of cash. “They detained a 54-year-old man on a charge of dealing in drugs.” VUIL: Drugs in Athlone. Picture supplied In a second incident, police apprehended six suspects.

Swartbooi says: “Meanwhile, police members from Operation Shanela conducted an intelligence-driven operation in Rylands. “They confiscated a consignment of drugs, ammunition and cash which resulted in the arrest of six suspects between the ages of 27 and 41. The suspects face charges relating to the possession of ammunition and dealing in drugs.” The suspects are expected to make their respective court appearances in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court on the mentioned charges, once charged.