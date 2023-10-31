Two people were killed and more than 100 structures razed after a devastating fire raced through SST Town Two in Khayelitsha. Yesterday, residents started rebuilding with the help of Gift of the Givers.

On Sunday night, 12 firefighting trucks with more than 50 firefighters were deployed to battle the blaze in strong winds. Authorities say the fire was extinguished just before 3 am yesterday. At least 532 people have been affected. According to Vuyo Mgodeli, the fire started around 9 pm.

“I was called by my sister who lives here, when I came there we couldn’t save anything,” he explained. “It was a heavy fire because there was wind as well. The clothes and IDs were burnt in the fire. “The man who allegedly started the fire ran away as soon as he realised his shack was on fire. He was apparently sleeping and no one has seen him since the blaze.”

LOST ALLES: Vuyo Mgodeli Ali Sablay of Gift of the Givers has confirmed that they will assist the victims. “We are distributing hot meals, blankets and water. We will be assisting them for the next five days and see if we can get a water tanker,” he added. HELP ON THE WAY: Gift of the Givers The bodies of Sipho Mthini and his girlfriend were discovered under the debris.