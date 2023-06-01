Five people were shot in a mass shooting that rocked the Mitchells Plain community of Westridge. Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said: “The circumstances surrounding a shooting incident [yesterday] on Wednesday at about 10.37am in Oakland Close, Westridge, Mitchells Plain, where two males aged 18 and 24 were shot and fatally wounded and a two-year-old and two other victims shot and wounded are under investigation.

”According to reports the victims were sitting in the yard when they were approached by unknown suspects who started shooting at them. “The 18- and 24-year-old victims were declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel, while the others were taken to medical facilities. “The motive for the attack is yet to be established. The suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested.

“Mitchells Plain police registered cases of murder and attempted murder for investigation.” Norman Jantjies, chairperson of the Mitchells Plain CPF, said they were shocked to learn about the shooting. “We wish to extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and trust that the perpetrators will be arrested.”