Tears of disbelief flowed in Cravenby after two innocent dads were gunned down this week by skollies while walking home from work, in what is suspected to be a case of mistaken identity. The hartseer families of Peter Carl Petersen, 33, and Frederico Cupido, 22, have been left traumatised after watching their patriarchs, still dressed in their blue work overalls, being declared dead by paramedics on Tuesday night.

KILLED: Peter Petersen, 33 The families explained that the men, who both live in Avonwood, worked at a cleaning company in the Parow Industria and were walking the same route via School Street that they took every day when they were attacked after 5pm. A 26-year-old relative of Petersen, who was shot twice, said the family are still confused by his death. “When our family got there, the blood was still coming from his mouth and he was desperately trying to fight for his life,” the relative, who asked not be named, said.

“His last words were the name of his six-month-old son, Zion. We are very traumatised and upset that they would shoot him for no reason. “He has been working at that factory for four years now and went there straight after school. “He was not married but had three children and was with the mother of his children. He was just trying to live an honest life and we even found out they shot him from the back. This must be mistaken identity but we want justice,” she added.

The 29-year-old sister of Cupido explained that he recently became a father. “He worked with Peter at the factory and he only has one child, but his son is only eight months old and now he will be raised without a father,” she said. “We don’t know where on his body he was shot but when we got there, he was already dead. We are very hartseer and upset that the gangs will just shoot him like that.

GONE: Frederico Cupido, 22 “Everyone knew them as they walked every day through that street to work. “We just feel that we want justice, but we cannot understand how they shot them. I mean, it was clear that they were coming from work and were not gangsters.” Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg confirmed the shooting on the corner of Ramphal Singh and School streets.