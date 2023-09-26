Two policemen have been shot – one fatally – in what is believed to have been a hit in Philippi on Friday. Constable Vuyolethu Bokini became the fourth officer to be shot in the Western Cape this month.

The 37-year-old cop, who was stationed at Bishop Lavis SAPS, was off duty and sitting in his vehicle – a white VW Polo – with his 33-year-old colleague in Eland Street, The Leagues, when shots were fired in their direction. Bokini was struck in the head and multiple times in the chest, and died on the scene. His colleague, who is also a constable at Bishop Lavis SAPS, was shot several times and was rushed to hospital.

Bokini’s family declined to comment. GONE: Officer Vuyolethu Bokini, 37 Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie says circumstances surrounding the shootings are being probed by the Hawks. He adds that the 33-year-old was critically injured.

“Samora Machel SAPS opened a murder as well as an attempted murder docket for further investigation following an attack on two off-duty policemen,” he said. This incident comes just five days after Sergeant Themba Mphalala, 37, from Mfuleni, was shot and killed in Cwayi Crescent, Site B, Khayelitsha. Mphalala was also sitting in his car with a passenger when a Toyota Quantum pulled up alongside them and opened fire on the vehicle.

The killers then dragged Mphalala out of the car and shot him several more times. At the start of September, two off-duty officers stationed at Elsies River and Sea Point SAPS were also shot and wounded in Gugulethu. The 31 and 34-year-old constables were also sitting in a car in Monwabisi Street, New Crossroads, when more than 20 rounds were fired on the vehicle by an unknown suspect.

Both the cops were taken to medical facilities for treatment and are still recovering. SAD SIGHT: Bokini’s body removed by coroners MEC of Police Oversight and Community Safety, Reagen Allen, says the attacks are becoming ridiculous. “It should never have, or ever occurred. This is the third attack on SAPS officers this month alone. It seems as if our law enforcement and SAPS officers are being targeted,” he added.