Police have arrested two skelms for cable theft while one of the suspects was caught with stolen cables in a hijacked vehicle. Cops say their first arrest was made in August when a woman was nabbed.

Police spokesperson Ndakhe Gwala says: “The economic infrastructure task team and the City of Cape Town law enforcement members conducted an integrated intelligence operation which resulted in the discovery and confiscation of vital infrastructure. “The raid at a storage facility in Springfield Road, Hanover Park on 22 August led to the discovery of underground cables belonging to the City of Cape Town and a cellular service provider. “A female suspect was arrested, while members continued with the investigation,” Gwala adds.

“On Thursday, 13 October, they arrested a second suspect, a 38-year-old male. He was apprehended at 5 Dawood Walk, Hanover Park. “The suspect transported the stolen cables in a hijacked vehicle. He was arrested twice, for the underground cables and a hijacking case that was reported in Parow. “The suspect will appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court on Monday for possession of suspected stolen property and in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court for hijacking on the same day.”