Two George men are set to appear in court this morning after they were busted with Mandrax pille worth R400 000. The duo, aged 31 and 53, were arrested by a multi-disciplinary team comprising the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation team based in George, Crime Intelligence, George and K9 Outeniqua.

Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani says the arrest comes amid a tip-off that the duo would be collected at a home on Monday. Two George men are set to appear in court this morning after they were busted with Mandrax pills worth R400 000. pic supplied by HAWKS “This comes after the team reacted on information received regarding two suspects that will collect a suspicious parcel at particular premises in George. “The parcel was said to contain a consignment of drugs,” Hani said.

“The team conducted an observation at the premises. At about 9.25am, a white VW Polo stopped at the said premises. “One suspect collected the parcel while the other waited in the vehicle. “The suspect then returned to the vehicle with the parcel. As the vehicle was leaving the premises, the team stopped the vehicle and conducted a search.”

Hani explains that a narcotics dog gave a positive reaction to the parcels which the officers opened in front of the suspects and found eight packets comprising of 8 000 Mandrax pille inside. They also confiscated R3 000 in cash as it was believed to be obtained through drug dealing. “The duo was subsequently arrested on charges of drug dealing and are scheduled to appear before the Thembalethu Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday,” Hani added.