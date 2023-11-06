Police busted two mense for the murder of a Steenberg teen, whose body was found dumped on a veldjie a week ago. Tashneecka Prins, 17, was last seen a day before her body was found near the corners of Symphony and Sand Olive Road last Sunday.

Her ouma Anne Gordon urged mense to come forward with information after the high school learner’s body was positively identified by one of her family members on the scene. Gordon says the meisie was found lying face down in the sand and her body covered with two vuil matte. Initially, the family could not believe that the body discovered on the field was that of the teen due to the horrible wounds inflicted on her face.

Gordon says: “She had a huge gash on her forehead and her mouth, her face was almost unrecognisable with all the blood, it looked like she was assaulted. “But her clothes were the give-away. Gordon further urged the community to come forward with information.

Nearly a week after the murder, police spokesperson Wesley Twigg confirmed the arrests of the two suspects. Twigg explains: “Two suspects aged 20 and 25 were arrested in connection with the murder of the female victim.” The two, who cannot be named as they are yet to go on ID parade, appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday where their case was postponed until next Friday. Both the accused were remanded back into custody.

Steenberg Community Policing Forum Chairperson, Gavin Walbrugh, says while they are happy about the quick breakthrough, they are still concerned about the level of violence in the area. Walbrugh says: “It’s still very upsetting that another young person had to lose their life unnecessarily, it shouldn’t be like that. We just hope that justice will be served because no one deserves to die such an undignified death.” Walbrugh also pleaded with the community to be respectful of crime scenes as it could interfere with the police’s investigation.