Two suspects were busted on Friday in Delft for their alleged involvement in the sale and distribution of fraudulently purchased electricity from Eskom. Acting on a tip-off, police officers led by Lieutenant-Colonel Siyabulela Vukubi discovered that the suspects had accessed Eskom meter numbers and bought 600 units of electricity on three separate occasions.

“The information was received about a person involved in the selling and distribution of fraudulently purchased electricity from Eskom and immediately operationalised,” said Vukubi. “Meter numbers were made available from Eskom and electricity was successfully purchased for 600 units on three different dates.” During the latest transaction, officers arrested the first suspect.

Further investigations led to the identification and subsequent arrest of a second perpetrator, believed to be part of the same criminal syndicate. The operation resulted in the recovery of state funds, reports IOL. “Once charged, both suspects, aged 28 and 31, will appear in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court [today],” said Vukani. “This successful operation was carried out through a joint intelligence-driven effort involving the Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation, crime intelligence, and private investigation.”