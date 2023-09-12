Delft residents have called for load shedding to be suspended after two innocent boys were shot dead on Sunday evening. Crime-fighters have warned that skollies are operating under the cover of darkness to avoid detection.

The hartseer family of Nazier Marley, 14, are still traumatised after finding his body in Forthworth Street just minutes after he left home with a friend. INNOCENT: Slain Nazier Marley, 14, was hit outside a winkel on Sunday. His oupa David Mentoor, 61, says the family came home after attending a 60th birthday party when his grandson decided to go to a nearby winkel before 8pm. It appears the two boys were victims of a random shooting.

“It was just before load shedding and he went to the shop with the other boy when we heard the shots go off. Nazier was not in school as we recently moved here from Valhalla Park and were waiting for him to be placed,” David explains. “The community came to tell us about the other boy and later they came to say Nazier was lying there. He was shot twice and died on the scene.” SAD: Oupa David Mentoor, 61. Picture: Patrick Louw The second teen’s family declined to comment.

According to residents, the boys were standing by the winkel when they were shot at by three gunmen on bicycles. Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi has confirmed the shooting, adding: “Upon arrival at the scene near to the corner of Vickers and Forthworth Street in The Hague, they found the bodies of two males who sustained multiple gunshot wounds. “The victims were declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. The unknown suspect/s fled the scene and are yet to be arrested.

“The motive for this attack is still under investigation. “Delft police are investigating two counts of murder.” Pastor Charles George of the local Community Police Forum says the community has noticed a marked increase in shootings during load shedding.

“Delft becomes pitch black and the gangs are using this to their advantage,” he says. “We cannot comment on the circumstances [of the latest shooting] but there has been an increase in shooting in that area during load shedding. “The shooters hide under the cover of darkness because they know it will be hard for them to be identified later.

“We have called on Eskom to stop load shedding in Delft at night to avoid more people being killed. “At this rate we are not even sure if the shooters know who they are shooting. “People in Delft are so terrified to leave their homes. Offenders inside Pollsmoor Prison have more freedom than our people who are living in fear of being shot,” Pastor Charles added.