Police have launched an investigation after the bodies of two people, aged 20 and 43, were found on a field near Delft’s Freedom Farm on Friday morning. According to police spokesperson, Captain Frederick van Wyk, SAPS members received a complaint of a murder, and on their arrival at the scene they saw two victims under tree branches with their hands tied and bodies burnt.

“We have reason to believe that the victims were killed during a vigilante attack. “The police have issued a stern warning against mob justice and urge the public to refrain from taking the law into their own hands,” said Van Wyk. He said Delft police are investigating a double murder case and anyone with any information is encouraged to come forward.

Speaking to Weekend Argus, Delft CPF chairperson Charles George said that at the rate at which community members are handling things, authorities need to step up their presence in the community. “From what we know, it is apparent that the guys were caught (on Thursday night) stealing electrical cables and the community, outraged, took action into their own hands. “This however is very disappointing because we see how police are failing us.