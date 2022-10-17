Kraaifontein cops are investigating after the bodies of two babies were found dumped. The City of Cape Town’s cleansing team was busy at an illegal dumping spot along Maroela Road in Kraaifontein, when they found the body of the baby on Thursday afternoon.

Police say 10 minutes later, a foetus was also found on the open field about 150 metres away. Police spokesperson sergeant Wesley Twigg said: “Kraaifontein police registered two isolated inquest cases following the discovery of a baby and a foetus. “On Thursday at about 1:20pm the body of a baby was found under a rubbish bin in Maroela Road, Wallacedene, Kraaifontein.

“On the same day at about 1:30pm a foetus was found on an open field in Maroela Road. “The investigation into these matters is ongoing.” DEVASTATING: Baby body found under plastic on a veldjie. Picture: Solly Lottering The City’s Mayco member for urban waste management Grant Twigg was part of the clean-up operation when the incident occurred.

‘For weeks, communities and cleansing teams have been cleaning public spaces across the city as part of a spring clean campaign which targets litter and illegal dumping to help keep our city clean. “However, it was a complete shock for all on site when the body of a baby was found. “Staff who were on site will be offered counselling,” said Twigg.