Police have nabbed two Chinese nationals for allegedly stealing boxes of dop.
Cops say they confiscated more than 200 boxes of Corona Extra beer worth R600 000.
The bust was made in Bellville this week following an intensive investigation, in an operation which started with a stolen vehicle last week.
Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg explains: “A multi-disciplinary team acted on information following the theft of a motor vehicle from a warehouse in Montague Gardens on Thursday, 6 October, which resulted in the arrest of two Chinese nationals on Tuesday, 11 October.
“Police members pursued information and studied visual video footage that was at their disposal.
“The initial intelligence driven operation led them to a residence where the members patiently observed two light delivery vehicles offloading cargo.
“This action paved the way for a joint operation between crime intelligence, vehicle crime investigation unit detectives and Bellville police on Tuesday, 11 October, at a local liquor outlet in Strand Road, Bellville, where they confiscated 216 boxes of beer with a total value of R600 000.”
Twigg adds: “Two Chinese nationals aged 27 and 36 were arrested on a charge of possession of stolen property. The trailer with the container which was reported stolen was ultimately found abandoned in Athlone.”
He says that once charged, the suspects will make an appearance in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court on the mentioned charge.