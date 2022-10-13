Cops say they confiscated more than 200 boxes of Corona Extra beer worth R600 000.

Police have nabbed two Chinese nationals for allegedly stealing boxes of dop.

The bust was made in Bellville this week following an intensive investigation, in an operation which started with a stolen vehicle last week.

UNHAPPY HOUR: 200 boxes of Corona. Picture supplied

Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg explains: “A multi-disciplinary team acted on information following the theft of a motor vehicle from a warehouse in Montague Gardens on Thursday, 6 October, which resulted in the arrest of two Chinese nationals on Tuesday, 11 October.

“Police members pursued information and studied visual video footage that was at their disposal.